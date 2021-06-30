Yoh: Thread With Hunky SA Men Has Mzansi’s Ladies Feeling a Little Thirsty

Mzansi's fella's are defintley turning out some heat for a saucy Twitter thread

The gents were encouraged to post a snap of themselves looking their best and have inspired other guys to do the same

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite pictures and reactions to the saucy thread which you really won't want to miss

It seems Mzansi's gents are participating in a contests of sorts, viaing for the hearts of South Africa's ladies and sharing snaps of themselves on a Twitter thread.

These hunky gents are turning heads online. Images: @MichaelBucwa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mzansi's own Mr. Smeg, @MichaelBucwa first started the little thread that's got everyone talking.

"South African Men Thread" he simply captioned the post that got everyone talking.

After Bucwa shared a few snaps of his own celebrity crushes, including Sizwe Dhlomo, Cedric Fourie and K.O. it seems Mzansi's gents wanted their turns to prove themselves worthy.

This lead to many saucy pics that definitely got the ladies talking. Check them out below:

Many also flooded the comments section. Check out some of the spicy reactions.

@tshepolefthand said:

"Lets represent my brothers!"

@dracosrevenge2 said:

"easy wednesday dressed to kill as usual, women crushing on me left and right but I'm too focused, can't allow myself to be used."

@mswati_N said:

"Majitha we lost, let's rest"

@AjayRakwena said:

"Hayini guys, u stay in which South Africa? O hoto oka bomploto."

"Enjoy the ride": Man tells women to stop asking silly questions, SA in stitches

In related news about Mzansi's gents, Briefly News previously reported that a silly man is definitely feeling himself after scoring a fresh new haircut. The man urged women to stop asking too many questions when they get into new relationships, reminding them to simply "enjoy the ride".

The cheeky little clip was shared by Twitter user @kulanicool, who simply captioned the post with a bunch of tears of joy emojis.

It seems the confident brother takes it upon himself to share a few words of advice for the single ladies. Speaking ever so suavely, the Casanova shares his words was if he's talking from previous experience.

Clearly exhausted by all the gruelling questions about former relationships, the funnyman encourages women to relax their little minds and simply enjoy the ride.

South Africans were definitely left reeling with laughter. Many can't even believe such a foolish clown even exists.

Check out some of their comments below:

@Bavuyi34 said:

" This guy is the best abuti nice time."

@Heldah19 said:

" HAHA, 'Enjoy the relationship and shut up'."

@Ntokozo_1309 said:

"Where the f*ck did you find this dude?"

@ripplelake wrote through tears of joy:

"Mxm this guy, still at it."

@kate_kanie said:

"LMAO, 'You want to hurt yourself'."

