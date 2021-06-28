Maps Maponyane Roasts SA Leadership Following Cyril Ramaphosa's Nation Address

Maps Maponyane roasted South Africa's leadership shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night

The media personality suggested that Mzansi lacks leaders who take decisive decisions amid the Covid-19 pandemic

The star also took a jibe at troubled Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who has been put on special leave after being implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal

Maps Maponyane is one of Mzansi's stars who took to social media to react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'family meeting' on Sunday night, 27 June.

The media personality roasted the government after Ramaphosa's announcement that Mzansi was going back to alert Level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown. The star suggested that the country lacks decisive leadership.

Maps Maponyane roasted SA's leadership following Cyril Ramaphosa's nation address on Sunday. Image: @mmaponyane

Maps also threw shade in the direction of troubled Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Maps took to Twitter and posted:

"No real leadership. Just vibes. Some digital."

The businessman's fans took to his timeline to share their thoughts on South Africa's current leadership. Check out some of their comments below:

@duduzileqmabaso wrote:

"There's actually no form of leadership mate, real nor fictional... Just vibes."

@speswell said:

"And they do not want to leave, they think they are special."

@Lindi87347276 commented:

"I concur with you, there's definitely a lack of ethical leadership. All the legislations are just there for the sake of being there. Dololo implementation from our 'leaders'."

@majorleague1313 said:

"Use your influence to spark a revolution and stop tweeting for likes."

@Lushi1976 wrote:

"Let's call @CyrilRamaphosa directly like we used to do to Zuma, he is the head of government."

@bradvw_99 added:

"I totally agree with you @MapsMaponyane. Our leaders have no plan. All they do is adjust levels of lockdown and chow money."

SIU investigation implicates Dr Zweli Mkhize in corruption

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into the R150 million Digital Vibes contract shows that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize allegedly pressured officials within the ministry to contract the company tied to his close associates. Sunday Times broke the news on Sunday.

According to News24, the Minister of Health, who is now on special leave, will be interviewed by the SIU in regards to his involvement in the Digital Vibes scandal this week.

In 2019, the Department of Health initially hired Digital Vibes for the National Health Insurance (NHI) campaign, and this is when Mkhize allegedly pressured officials to choose Digital Vibes for the R150 million communications contract.

According to IOL, it has been alleged that after receiving payment from the department for the tender deal, Digital Vibes funded an electrical installation project at Mkhize's residence in Johannesburg and purchased a vehicle for Mkhize's son, Dedani.

