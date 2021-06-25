Rapper Rouge Bags New Sponsorship Deal with Popular Sports Nutrition Brand

An excited Rouge has bagged a new sponsorship deal with a popular sports nutrition brand, USN South Africa

The rapper shared that she's happy to be part of the brand's family and can't wai to start her new journey with the company

The fans of the One by One hitmaker, who is known for living a healthy lifestyle, took to her comment section to congratulate her for signing the deal

Rouge has taken to social media to announce her partnership with a popular sports supplement and nutrition brand. The rapper, who usually posts videos of herself working out, shared that she's excited to be part of the USN South Africa family.

Rapper Rouge has bagged a new sponsorship deal with a popular sports nutrition brand. Image: @rouge_rapper

Source: Instagram

According to SAHipHopMag, the One by One hitmaker posted a snap of herself flexing her abs while holding a USN bottle on Twitter on Wednesday, 23 June. She captioned her post:

"ANNOUNCEMENT. Proud to announce that I've joined the @USNSA family!! We getting these deals in silence. Now let's build."

The award-winning musician's fans took to her comment section to congratulate her for bagging the new deal. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Beast_Madlala said:

"Congratulations. I've been dreaming about joining them since I started using their stuff 4 years ago."

@MuziNdlela7 commented:

"Congratulations. You deserve it and umuhle (you're beautiful) tooooo much. You're dope."

@SarkcessObed wrote:

"I can boldly say you're not from this planet called earth, you're damn beautiful."

@drumzbysandy added:

"Congratulations. You're literally bagging all these deals."

Source: Briefly.co.za