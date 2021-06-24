Yoh: Nando’s Has Jokes, Hilariously Pokes Fun at Ramaphosa and His Missing iPad

It seems as though Nando's SA just had to get in on the joke, humourously poking fun at President Cyril Ramaphosa and his missing iPad

The fast food giant was asked why they open so late during the week, to which they responded that they were playing hide-and-seek with the politician's iPad

Naturally, social media users were left in fits of laughter and headed to the comments section to share in the joke

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Nando's is having it's share of fun with Mzansi's first citizen, hilariously making fun of the President after he lost his iPad this week. The restaurant has suggested they were the guilty party, playing hide-and-seek with the elusive device.

Nando's SA is causing abuzz on social media with their spicy comments. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Nando's responds to a customer's question, seeing the opportunity to have a little fun

Heading to their official Twitter account, @NandosSA ws responding to a mouthy customer who really couldn't understand why their restaurants couldn't open before 10am.

Seeing a golden oppurtunity for a little jest, the food outlet had this to say:

"We wanted to open early, mara we were playing mokoko with @CyrilRamaphosa's iPad. It was too good for us," the brand cheekily wrote.

Social media users can't get enough of Nando's spicy clap-backs

Fans of the popular take-out were certainly left in fits of laughter, celebrating yet another one of the restaurant's comical victories. Others, however, really didn't like that they disrespected Mzansi's ever-so-loveable President.

Check out some of the comments below:

@keep1249 said:

"Next time you must play with Jacob Zuma's iPad cos Ramaphosa's gadgets are essentials."

@PhutiSebetha_za said:

"Mokoko? Ke tle? Nando's le out of order."

@ntulize_bus said:

"You busy making jokes and the head of the state is worried about his xxxvideos."

@Mongezee89 said:

"Can you you at least open at 7am on Mondays? It's a struggle having to deal with hangover and wait for you to open so late."

@Inenekazi1 said:

"When you're done playing, give me the tangy tomato recipe ke."

@ofentse_sethosa said:

"Hebanna as for mokgokgo."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The Kiffness shares hilarious dance remix of Ramaphosa losing his iPad

In more on this hilarious story, Briefly News previously reported that it seems locals are not missing the opportunity to make fun of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his infamous missing iPad as SA house music producer, The Kiffness, just released his own dance remix of the little incident.

Heading to his official Twitter account, @TheKiffness, an incredibly talented DJ, definitely turned the hilarious episode into a jam for the summer. In the short clip, the producer works his magic in what appears to be a bathrobe and even humorously flaunts his own iPad.

Locals are definitely all the way here for poking a little fun at the President and are really appreciating the musical genius of the DJ's production. Many couldn't stop sharing how the short clip brought a smile to their faces.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ConCaracal said:

"The Kiffness does it again."

@KonynKaptein said:

"I would pay top dollar for that stolen iPad. I would like to know exactly who his handlers are. The info on that thing could probably stop this whole lockdown fiasco in a heartbeat."

@CleavanceCe said:

"Love the song, nice mix."

@TroubleDump said:

"You are a legend, I've been wondering why Twitter is a buzz about the iPad, thanks for making me understand why."

@LGattesco said:

"Well done. Put a smile on my face."

@0786507007 said:

"Hahahaha, please send me this video."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za