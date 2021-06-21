Figuring it out: Kwesta shares adorable Father's Day post with daughters

Kwesta took to social media to share a post with his sweet daughters on Father's Day and feels so grateful for his kids

The rapper showed a sweet side to himself and let the timeline know that he's still figuring out how to be a good dad

Mzansi social media users loved Kwesta's post and showed him with love, wishing him a Happy Father's Day

Mzansi rapper Kwesta is enjoying fatherhood and took to social media to make a lovely Father's Day post in honour of his daughters. Kwesta says that he's still figuring out the dad thing, but it seems like he's got this on lock. Kwesta captioned his post:

"A father figure(ing) it out... Happy Father’s Day to the dads who give it their all... Deliberately."

Kwesta became a dad for the second time last November when he welcomed his newborn baby girl, Kenya Elihle Vilakazi with his wife Yolanda, whom he married in 2019. The 'girldad' has two daughters.

Kwesta says that he's still figuring being a father out and fans love his kids. Image: @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

The couple already had an eighy-year-old son named Khai before the arrival of the new baby girl.

Mzansi social media users find Kwesta's post too adorable

Mzansi social media users left cute comments for Kwesta on the loving Father's Day post. Check out the reactions below:

@NkonyeniZanele said:

"Happy Father's Day Kwesta lovely kids you have."

@chiloane_zip commented:

"You will be a rich man."

@Motho_10 said:

"Baba wami my leader."

@Mduduzi_Maphini commented:

"Beautiful kids. Happy Father's Day dawg."

