Denise Zimba Moves to Germany and Shares That She's Settled in Nicely

Actress Denise Zimba is looking all sorts of happy after she made a big move to Germany with her little family

Taking to social media, Denise shared that she's no longer in South Africa and her baby really seems to be enjoying it in Europe

Mzansi social media users think that her daughter is all sorts of cute and took to the comments section to give sweet compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi media personality Denise Zimba has made her move to Germany and took to social media to share that she's settled in nicely with her family. Her baby girl is looking super excited about being in a new country and her mommy is thrilled with that.

Denise posted a few snaps with her child and it seems like her man was the one taking the pictures. She captioned them:

"Finally settled well in Germany. Papa still doesn’t understand what’s so funny..."

Denise Zimba is serving all the cuteness with her baby girl as they settle in Germany. Image: @MissDeniseZimba

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi social media users think Denise Zimba's baby is too cute

Social media users just couldn't get over the cuteness overload the baby is serving and began showering her with compliments. Others are just really happy that Denise has taken this step. Check out the reactions below:

@MINCILI2 commented:

"Your baby is the cutest thing in this world."

@TheRealKefentse said:

"Your baby is literally so beautiful. Can’t get over it. Wow."

@naaathi_p commented:

"I think it's safe to say they gave you the correct baby hospital."

@laezo said:

"You and your baby are so cute hle... Love those big smiles."

Fans are speculating if DJ Zinhle is pregnant with another bundle of joy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle is reportedly pregnant with her second child and rumours are swirling. DJ Zinhle is expecting her second child and first with boyfriend Murdah Bongz, according to reports.

According the Sunday World, several sources have revealed to the publication that the couple is expecting and their baby is due to arrive soon. The sources also explained that this is why the DJ has been wearing loose-fitting clothes recently.

One of the sources went on to say that the pair were keeping the pregnancy as a secret as they were going to make a documentary about it. It is also believed that Murdah Bongz will be taking the big step of paying lobola soon.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za