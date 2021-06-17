Lerato Kganyago Rolls Up Her Sleeves to Help the Homeless and Those Struggling

Media personality Lerato Kganyago is working hard to make sure that people are warm during the season of winter

Lerato and her other brand partners teamed up to launch a blanket drive to give warmth to people who are homeless

Mzansi social media users commended Lerato for the work she has done and have asked God to bless her even more

Times are tough in South Africa, especially considering the fact that there's a pandemic. People have lost their jobs and others are struggling to make ends meet. Lerato Kganyago decided to help out where she can and had a blanket drive to help the homeless.

Taking to social media, Lerato shared that she helped people who were in need and captioned her post:

"Giving warmth to those who need it most - especially now as the temperature keeps dropping."

She also tagged her friends and other brands who helped the initiative and thanked them for helping her with this. She is super proud of the success of the blanket drive.

Mzansi social media users are glad Lerato is helping out

Social media users in the comments section are happy that Lerato is trying her best to help where she can. Check out the reactions below:

umbali_wethu said:

"May the good Lord continue to bless your bank balance enough for you to continue blessing others."

amantle_moepeng commented:

"May your cup overflow with God's blessings."

lovedelia_love said:

"This is beautiful nana. Love it. Well done sis."

lindiwe.latha commented:

"The joy on their faces. Thanks Lerato."

Lamiez Holworthy and others are not happy about Youth Day

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy blasted Youth Day. This year's Youth Day celebrations left a bitter taste in Mzansi's mouths because of the pandemic and other struggles.

People are not feeling happy because there are no jobs and most of the youth in the country is unemployed. Mzansi DJ Lamiez Holworthy took to social media to give her stance on the situation during the day and said:

"If we keeping it 100, there’s really nothing happy about this Youth Day."

What was supposed to be a celebration of the youth turned into a discussion on the timeline about where the country is going wrong with everything.

