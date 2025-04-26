Social media users were captivated by the beauty of his daughters and the heartwarming family moment

Former Bafana Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma, affectionately known as "Rhee," set social media abuzz after posting a rare photo with his daughters. The snapshot quickly went viral, with fans praising both Zuma’s family and his iconic football career.

Sibusiso 'Rhee' Zuma delighted fans by sharing a rare moment with his daughters. Image Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

A family moment that melted hearts

The picture, showing Zuma proudly posing with his daughters, struck a chord with many. Netizens could not help but marvel at the beauty of the young women, and the genuine family bond captured in the moment.

One user, Iron Man, commented simply:

"Lovely family. Good to see him."

Another, Ukhumalo, gushed:

"Beautiful daughters."

The admiration continued with Drunk Doctor adding:

"Pretty girls."

Afro Finest summed up the sentiment of many when they said:

"Wow they are so beautiful."

Zuma’s legacy still resonates

Beyond the family appreciation, fans also took the opportunity to reflect on Zuma’s extraordinary career. Widely regarded as one of South Africa’s finest exports to European football, Zuma’s name still stirs pride among football lovers. Vusi praised him, writing:

"This man’s legendary status is soo underrated. He’s easily amongst the Lucas Radebe’s of this country. What a player."

Meanwhile, Uvuka remembered his financial success during his prime, stating:

"This guy was once the most paid soccer player in the country '07/'08."

Knick kept it short and powerful:

"The greatest."

A player who left a mark

For many South Africans, Zuma was more than just a footballer—he was an icon of skill, flair, and professionalism. Bongoman expressed what many feel about Zuma's journey:

"What a player in his playing days! Hope he's enjoying the fruits of his labour."

And for others, the nostalgia runs even deeper. Angelina Phoko confessed:

"Used to be my crush. Rhee was such an amazing player."

Lo of Knives captured the general vibe with a simple but fiery comment:

"🔥🔥"

Still a Beloved Figure

Sibusiso Zuma’s photo is more than just a family portrait; it’s a reminder of an era where he dazzled on the field and captured the hearts of a nation. Today, fans celebrate both the man he was during his footballing years and the proud father he is now.

Sibusiso Zuma melted fans' hearts with a rare photo alongside his daughters. Image Lefty Shivambu

