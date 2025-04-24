Following her divorce from former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy, Sue enjoyed a tropical getaway in Mauritius with other influential women like Aisha Baker and Siba Mtongana. She described the experience as empowering and rejuvenating

On social media, Sue shared empowering messages of self-love, personal growth, and gratitude, signalling her fresh start and emotional healing after the split

JP Duminy celebrated his 41st birthday alone in Dubai, marking his first birthday as a single man after their separation, showing both parties are embracing independence

Weeks after announcing her divorce from JP Duminy, former Proteas cricket star, Sue Duminy is embracing single life with confidence, style, and a sun-soaked break in Mauritius.

Mauritius getaway with influential South African women

The media personality and mother of two recently treated herself to a luxurious “momcation” in Mauritius, surrounded by a powerhouse circle of influential women. She was joined by YouTuber Aisha Baker, celebrity chef Siba Mtongana, and award-winning journalist Devi Sankaree Govender. Documenting the tropical trip on Instagram, Sue revealed she had left her daughters in the care of their grandmother to take time out for herself. Her days were filled with yacht cruises, poolside relaxation, and soulful conversations.

“I’ve felt surrounded by love, guidance, and support,” she wrote.

“These memories and conversations – I’ll treasure forever.”

Empowerment and self-love reflections

In a series of posts, Sue shared glimpses of her emotional healing and personal growth journey. One playful caption read:

“May or may not be having the best time of our lives,” while a powerful letter to herself encouraged self-worth:

“Love yourself more than yesterday. Make yourself a priority. Be proud of who you are.”

JP Duminy turns 41 with a solo trip to Dubai

While Sue basked in the island glow, JP Duminy quietly celebrated his 41st birthday in Dubai. He shared a clip of himself watergliding with the caption:

“Started the right way. #41.”

The couple’s last public photo together was posted during JP’s 40th birthday in 2024, marking a full circle moment of their split.

JP Duminy’s cricket career

Jean-Paul Duminy, widely known as JP Duminy, enjoyed a celebrated cricket career marked by elegance at the crease and an unshakable calm under pressure. Hailing from Cape Town, the left-handed batsman made his debut for the South African national team in 2004, quickly earning a reputation as a dependable middle-order player with a flair for anchoring innings.

One of Duminy’s most iconic moments came during the 2008 Test series in Australia, where his unbeaten 50 in Perth helped South Africa to a historic chase, and his majestic 166 in Melbourne sealed a series win on foreign soil.

He also captained South Africa in limited-overs formats and was a mentor figure in the dressing room. Duminy retired from international cricket after the 2019 ICC World Cup, ending a 15-year career that saw him play 46 Tests, 199 ODIs, and 81 T20Is.

Did JP Duminy's ex, Sue, throw shade at him

Briefly News previously reported that Sue Duminy shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story, which many believed was aimed at her ex-husband, JP Duminy, following their recent separation after 14 years of marriage.

Despite the amicable nature of their split, signs of distance had been evident in recent months. Sue was later spotted enjoying a girls' night out, signaling her move forward post-separation.

Experts like psychologist Penny Holburn emphasized the importance of handling public breakups with care, maintaining privacy, and seeking support from loved ones.

