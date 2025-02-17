JP Duminy and his wife, Sue, officially confirmed their divorce after months of speculation, announcing the news via a joint Instagram post.

The couple emphasizes that despite their separation, they remain friends and have partaken in an amicable split

In a past interview, JP and Sue discussed the importance of faith, selflessness, and prayer in maintaining a strong relationship

Former Proteas cricket star JP Duminy and his wife, Sue, have officially confirmed that they are ending their marriage after months of speculation.

The couple, who have two daughters together, shared the news on Instagram, announcing their decision to part ways in an amicable manner.

Former South African Cricketer JP Duminy and Wife Sue End Their Marriage After 13 Years,Image Credit/JP Duminy

Source: Instagram

A Long Journey Together

JP and Sue Duminy's marriage began in 2011 with a luxurious wedding at a Cape Town wine estate, marking the beginning of a highly publicized relationship.

Over the years, they were seen as one of South Africa's most beloved celebrity couples, often sharing glimpses of their family life on social media. Despite their high-profile status, both JP and Sue have now chosen to keep the details of their separation private.

In their joint Instagram post, the couple expressed gratitude for the “many memorable moments” they had shared throughout their marriage.

They requested privacy as they navigate this transition, stating that while their paths have diverged, they remain friends, and the separation is amicable.

The Announcement and Reaction

The confirmation of their split comes after months of rumours, which intensified when the couple appeared separately in their Instagram posts after April 2023.

At that time, they were seen celebrating JP’s 40th birthday, but since then, they have not shared any photos together. Despite the split, JP has kept the word “husband” in his Instagram bio, further fueling speculation. Fans have been left wondering about the reasons behind their separation. Though the couple turned off comments on their posts, the public continues to ask, “What went wrong?”

What We Know About Their Marriage

JP Duminy Announces Divorce from Wife Sue on Instagram After 13 Years of Marriage.Image credit/JP Duminy

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Inspired Women Online in 2016, JP and Sue spoke about the keys to maintaining a healthy relationship.

JP emphasized the importance of having God at the centre of their marriage and adopting a selfless mindset.

He also talked about allowing each other the freedom to grow as individuals. Sue, on the other hand, highlighted the role of prayer and remembering why they fell in love in the first place. Despite their heartfelt words in the past, it seems the couple’s journey has taken a different turn, leaving many fans surprised and disappointed by the news.

What’s Next for Sue and JP Duminy?

While the couple has requested privacy, it’s clear that this chapter of their lives has come to a close.

Fans are now left to reflect on what went wrong and how the couple, once considered an example of a strong partnership, has ended up parting ways. The South African public remains eager to hear more about the next steps for both JP and Sue Duminy as they navigate this challenging chapter of their lives.

