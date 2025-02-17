A shocking TikTok video shows a woman vandalizing her boyfriend's car with keys and lipstick after he allegedly failed to get her a Valentine's Day gift

Content creator @latty.matty revealed that he had purchased a drone for his girlfriend, but she continued damaging the vehicle even after learning about the surprise

The dramatic incident sparked intense debate online, with many South Africans condemning the destructive reaction while others questioned the nature of their relationship

A Valentine's Day surprise turned sour when a woman was captured on video damaging her boyfriend's car after believing he hadn't gotten her a gift. Content creator @latty.matty shared footage of the incident on TikTok, showing his girlfriend keying his vehicle and writing words like "cheap" across the sides and bonnet with red lipstick.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Woman's reaction raises eyebrows

The viral video shows @latty.matty attempting to restrain his girlfriend as she proceeds to vandalize his car, a far cry from the traditional expressions of love associated with Valentine's Day.

While February 14th has historically been celebrated as a day of romance since the Middle Ages, with lovers exchanging tokens of affection and handwritten notes, this particular couple's celebration took an unexpected turn. Despite the man's revelation that he had purchased a drone as her Valentine's gift, she continued causing damage to the vehicle, claiming it was too late.

The incident contrasts the holiday's origins, which date back to the third century when Saint Valentine himself was said to have written the first Valentine's letter to his jailor's daughter.

SA weighs in on Valentine's drama

The incident sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with many expressing disapproval of the destructive behaviour:

@BT gushed:

"I'm disappointed. Sies Lucy!"

@KgadiYaBakone❤️ wrote:

"😂😂 The car was going in for a spray paint vele... Le dlala ka rona."

@Autumn🍁 commented:

"Just came from part 3 and guys, it's not continent it's realll😭😭😭"

@Michi pointed out:

"Ati female bestie 😂😂 Kwani hana boyfriend wake! That's not just a female bestie, more must have happened at some point for her to feel entitled to a gift from you."

@Goddess💫 noted:

"Uthi lo omunye 'dude this is trazy' 🥴"

@ZenobiaIsaacs stated:

"😫 This is disappointingly disgusting Hai Hai gapa! She is legit one of the reasons why female besties have a bad name guys understand even as a best friend boundaries, and lines matter this is toxic."

@🌸FinalFigure🦋 added:

"I hate to be this girl but uhlanya ngekhanda lakhe lonke uLucy, & nginyanyile ngingahlangene."

