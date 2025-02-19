A heartwarming yet hilarious daycare pickup moment went viral after a toddler completely ignored his mom's greeting in favour of running to his dad

The video, shared by content creator @sikhumbuzo.mayaba, shows the mother's shocked expression as her little one brushes past her to embrace his father

South African social media users found humour in the child's obvious favouritism, with many parents relating to the experience of being the "second choice"

A man's post went viral after he showed a clip of his son choosing him over his mother. Images: @sikhumbuzo.mayaba

Source: Facebook

A mother's priceless reaction to being snubbed by her child has captured Mzansi's hearts after content creator @sikhumbuzo.mayaba shared the amusing school pickup moment. The video shows the parents arriving at their child's daycare, where the mom eagerly waves to get her little one's attention, only to be completely ignored as the toddler spots dad and rushes past her for a hug.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Understanding parental preference

Child development experts note that parental preference is a normal phase in childhood development. This behaviour often emerges during key developmental stages and can be influenced by various factors, including the amount of time spent with each parent, personality matches, and even specific activities. While it may be disappointing for the less-favoured parent, specialists emphasize that these preferences are usually temporary and don't reflect the depth of a child's love for either parent.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Family therapists suggest that these preferences might emerge around key developmental milestones, such as learning to walk or talk. Often, children gravitate toward the parent they spend more time with, as young children have a strong preference for familiarity and routine.

Sometimes, the preference shifts based on specific activities. A child might prefer one parent for bedtime routines and another for playtime. Interestingly, experts note that children might also use parental preference as a way to exercise control and independence in their limited decision-making world.

For parents experiencing this phase, experts recommend avoiding forcing physical affection or showing visible frustration, as this might intensify the behaviour. Instead, they suggest maintaining calm consistency and creating special one-on-one time with both parents.

One gent shared a clip of his son running to him instead of his mom that went viral. Images: @sikhumbuzo.mayaba

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the cold shoulder

@Zimasa MamVundle Zangqa exclaimed:

"If 'ndamshiya ephemile' was a person 🥺🥺. Lumzozo ain't loyal at all 😩"

@Honey Mchunu noted:

"Boys will forever be boys do you get what I am saying? 😂😂"

@Radebe Hlubi commented:

"A least they warned her (sis'Nozi) pha eskoleni, that she needs to have another child. They were trying to save her from such heartaches bethuna. Lumi is rude."

@Amanda Sokunene Patu laughed:

"That was so cold"😂😂😂"

@Queen Linda questioned:

"Uyayazi uba you kept him safe for 9 months lo mntana?"

@Phathiswa Sobantwana observed:

"The eyes bribing Mommy for ukumlahla."

Other parent-kid moments in the news

A mother's innovative approach to homemade baby food impressed Mzansi, but her motivation might surprise you.

When a strict African mom helped her son with homework, the internet couldn't handle her traditional parenting style.

Briefly News also reported on a father's creative contract with his toddler daughter that had Mzansi playing lawyer, but the terms left everyone speechless.

Source: Briefly News