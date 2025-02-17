A mom showed off her homemade baby food, blending fresh fruits and grains into a nutritious puree

In a TiTok video, the mom opted to make her baby's food to dodge the high cost of purity

Social media users applauded her efforts, with many praising her for knowing exactly what goes into her child's tummy

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A mom showed off her homemade baby foods, leaving online users impressed. Image: @nombulelombangi

Source: TikTok

Many parents worry about what goes into their baby's tummy, and one mom decided to take matters into her own hands by making homemade baby foods instead of relying on store-bought options.

The woman, TikTok user @nombulelombangi, shares a video showcasing delicious and healthy meals prepared for her eight-month-old baby, attracting many views, likes and comments from online users who assured her she was giving her baby healthier meals.

The woman shows off her baby's stock

The mom shared multiple slides of the delicious and healthy meals she prepared for her baby, which included soft foods such as pears, pumpkin, and oats with cinnamon, all of this was mixed and blended, turning into smooth purees for her little one to enjoy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In her slides caption, she wrote that she was making her baby food because Purity was expensive.

Watch the TikTok video here.

SA applauses for the woman

Her video quickly gained attention, with social media users praising her dedication. Many applauded her for taking control of her child's nutrition, saying she now has full knowledge of what goes into her daughter's stomach. Others were inspired by her effort and asked for tips on how to prepare meals.

A mom received compliments for making her baby's food at home. Image: @nombulelombangi

Source: TikTok

User @Nolwazi Mthembu commented:

"Oh Mommy, I'm a happy nurse this side, this is the best nutritional supplement you're giving your baby 🥰 how old is the little one now."

User @Justine said:

"Expenses aside, I love this so much. it is very organic for the baby and organic means a very healthy baby and wonderful stools. please tell me how you make them ❤️."

User @Lulu shared:

"Best decision you've made. that way you know exactly what's in your child's food... forget affordability, making your own food is the best. I did that with my daughter as well."

User @Mia added:

"And this is healthier 🩷."

User @Pati commented:

"Nurses actually prefer this over purity, shelf life ya di products tsa di shopong can't be trusted this days. You are doing great mommy🥰🥰."

User @Nkosazane said:

"Homemade is the best option."

3 Briefly News mom and baby articles

A proud mom showed off her toddler speaking English fluently and mentioned that she only pays R350 school fees at her creche.

A mom who created an Instagram account for her toddler shared a video showcasing free Cuddlers supplies gifted to her son.

A woman shared a useful tip with new moms, recommending baby essentials like milk pumps and baby bottles, impressing many social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News