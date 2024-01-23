A mother beamed with pride after one of the well-known baby brands showered her and her bundle of joy with free products

The mom created an online presence for Kgotso, resulting in brands spoiling him with freebies

The online community reacted to the brand's gesture, applauding the parent for creating an internet presence for her child

A mom and influencer said she doesn't regret opening an Instagram account for her baby, Kgotso.

This is after she received the bulk of baby products from brands. In a TikTok video, she shared, a courier car is seen delivering a bulk of cuddler's huggies and wipes.

"I don't regret ever creating an Instagram page for baby Kgotso. Brands forever spoiling us."

Advantages of creating an online presence for a baby

Parents opening Instagram accounts and creating online presence for their bundle of joys has been on the rise in recent years. Brands have also taken advantage of the opportunity to advertise their products.

It is a win-win situation because parents get compensated with money and a whole lot of free baby products. This is a great way to make money for the baby and to escape paying the soaring cost of baby products.

TikTok users showed love to the mom and baby

The video garnered over 5,000 likes, with many online users applauding the mother for such an idea. Others jokingly asked her to share.

@Mathapelo Maseko. asked:

"How does one get to this point asking for my son."

@kgothatso mabula wrote:

"His Instagram handle I want to follow?❤️❤️❤️"

@Thandeka (Mrs Ndima) commented:

"Baby boy marn"

@Lilly shared:

"Congratulations "

@Modjiadjii Mashaphu said:

"Ey mommies please tag me."

