A South African woman took to social media to share a video of her unboxing a delivery from Purity

She opened the box to reveal several baby food jars and other toiletry items that she got for R210

The bargain appealed to many netizens online who expressed excitement about wanting to purchase the goodies too

A woman took to social media to plug Mzansi parents on where to get baby food for their little ones at a bargain.

A woman plugged parents on where to get baby food for a good bargain. Image: @nunakaniko/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @nunakaniko shows the woman opening a box from Purity delivered to her home after she ordered online from the Purity Shop.

She opened the box to reveal a box filled with goodies from baby toiletries to baby purees and everything in between for R210.

Watch the video below:

Purity offers a comprehensive range of baby and mother products, specially developed to meet the nutritional and care needs of mothers, babies and toddlers.

South African netizens react to the video with excitement

Many South Africans enjoyed the video as they responded with positive comments. Several peeps who aren't even parents were excited to order the baby food to enjoy for themeselves.

Lina Malaza replied:

"My parents never bought this for me, I think it's time to spoil myself."

Sinenhlanhla Zwidebaby responded:

"My son is 21, but I will order for myself Mina yho."

Thandokuhle_T commented:

"I have no baby yet, so let me just buy for myself."

Basani Danisa Shirin responded:

"I don't have a kid but I'm ordering ."

MsKhloe_s commented:

"I’m buying for my friend she’s expecting ."

Vhonani Lizzy Davhan wrote:

"I ordered these yesterday before 8 in the morning n received them same day just before 5am, a happy 32-year-old baby."

