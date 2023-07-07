One woman was not happy after buying a product from Forever New for the June winter in South Africa

The customer took a video showing people the condition her purchase was in less than a month later.

Online users flooded the comments to share their recommendations for alternative places to shop for clothing.

One woman wanted to stay warm for winter, so she turned to Forever New. The TikTok creator made content showing people how disappointed she was after getting her winter jacket.

The video of the woman's complaints received over 1000 likes. There were also hundreds of comments from netizens sharing their own bad experiences with other stores.

Woman upset with Forever New clothing gets 100,000 views

A woman @maphokwane26 who makes videos on TikTok only wore her new jacket once before it started accumulating lint. Watch the video below:

South Africans relate to the woman's problem with a bad-quality coat

Many people love to see others' retail store buys. The video was relatable, as many people said they had similar experiences with other shops like Zara. Others argued that they had jackets from a similar brand, but theirs had no problems.

Naledi said:

"I bought my leather jacket at Zara and it’s peeling sisi."

Thandeka Ngcongwane wrote:

"I bought mine last year still looking new, we have different experiences, read the labels most of their clothes are washed differently."

Tshidi added:

"Yoh I have 2 and they are still as new and It's been four years. Sorry my love."

commented:

"Proper coats are at Foschini, woolworths and Truth worths."

Jess agreed:

"Truworths coats are the best."

