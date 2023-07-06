A TikTokker made content out of her everyday life in Korea after moving there to become a teacher

The professional took her audience to the supermarket to show others how different it is from South Africa

Many people enjoyed the vlog as she delivered it in South Africa's most widely spoken language, isiZulu

One educator in Korea went home from work and made a video of her trip. The woman's video was interesting as she showed the country's streets and more.

A TikTok video of a woman in Korea who is Zulu gave people an interesting vlog about her life abroad. Image: @wendyhlongwane_.

Online users enjoyed seeing the details about Korea, and she got over 30 000 likes. Many people enjoyed seeing the woman's routine in her spare time.

Teacher in Korea originally from South Africa gets 350k views on TikTok video

@wendyhlongwane_ made viewers feel like they were walking with her as she made a vlog after her work as an English teacher. The woman recorded how she gets home and said she would be speaking Zulu since her work day as an English teacher was over.

In the clip, she showed the public transport in Korea. The teacher's bus credits finished, and she recharged it for 10 000 South Korean won, which is R90. Watch more details below:

Mzansi netizens interested in teaching abroad after video

Peeps on the internet love to see others abroad and working. People commented, asking for more details, and some had joked.

thob@lookout wondered:

"What do you say if you wanna get out on the bus?"

1988ntuli said:

"That was interesting. Thanks."

One Equivalent To One Billion remarked:

"The place is so clean."

I'm.michelle wanted more:

"We need a apartment tour please."

lisa.nda wrote:

"Not the Korea in movies but ngiyeza girl."

siwe_thandi joked:

How do you tell the driver'before the robot driver'."

ulysses021 asked:

"Hi sis what are the requirements."

Bellz Lynda commented:

"A whole 10k equates to R90. Heeebana."

"10 past 4": SA educator teaches Korean kids viral Mzansi video

Briefly News previously reported that Teaching English as a foreign language in Asian countries is a popular trend. Many South Africans get the opportunity to become teachers, and many of them are having fun.

A South African expat in Korea recorded a video of her students during class time. The teacher's sense of humour was easily recognisable when people realised the kids were reciting a popular South African monologue.

A video reshared on Twitter by @Ratos_ratu from @kopo_k on TikTok shows a class of Korean children saying isiZulu words. In the video, the children knew a viral meme of an older South African woman describing an explosion on SABC News, and they all repeated it verbatim.

