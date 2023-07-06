A woman looked like she was having the time of her life at an Afro Nation event as she bust some serious moves

The dancer, who is from Poland, was going off to a South African beat that inspired her to do the most

Online users were fascinated after seeing how the lady was familiar with all the right moves for amapiano

Afronation looked like a blast for one woman who loves to dance. The lady was in the zone, and her energy while having fun had others in awe.

A TikTok video of a Polish woman at Afronation Poland dancing to amapiano had Mzansi peeps delighted. Image: @zbu_92

Source: TikTok

A video of the woman dancing received over 61 000 likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people who enjoyed watching her put on a show.

Polish dancer stood out while dancing to amapiano at Afronation

@zbu_92 recorded a video at AfroNation after seeing a woman giving her all to an amapiano song. In the video, the dancer @oliwiaratyska looked like she was having the best time while dancing to the popular genre. Watch the video below:

TikTok users sing praises for the Polish woman's amapiano dance

Netizens love to see people dance, especially when it is to South African music. This lady delighted people with her energy and on-point facial expressions.

Expresser commented:

"Found myself saying "Aai yeboo. Aai yebo", at home. Yooh such a vibeee."

Keisha.M said:

"She even has the facial expressions on point pls."

Sibusiso Lihlizulu Dube wrote:

"That’s our Polish girl."

callmenyaniso wondered:

"Am I the only person who can’t dance at this point?"

angela slique exclaimed:

"Argh she swallowed the facial expressions!"

call me stressed out monkey wanted to know:

"Who’s this queen."

