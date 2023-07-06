One viral video went TikTok viral after an adult recorded a child who was well-spoken in Setswana

The clip of the kid was a hit since she demonstrated her effortless Tswana cadence when speaking the language

People thought the video was heartwarming, and many were full of compliments for the Setswana speaker

A child was a viral hit on TikTok. The attention came her way after people saw how fluent she was in a South African language.

A TikTok video shows a child who impressed Mzansi with her fluent Sepedi. Image: @shirleymodipadi

Source: TikTok

Seeing how cute the video of the child speaking was moving to peeps as it got over 26 000 likes. Online users flooded the comments with their thought about the fascinating video.

Child's fluent Setswana gets 500 000 views on TikTok video

@shirleymodipadi posted a video of a little girl who the creator said was called Angelina. The kid was speaking Setswana to a woman and saying the child who was in front of her liked to touch people because he wants to make friends. In the end, Angelina said she was on the way to buy chips. Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves to hear kid's Setswana pronunciation in video

Online users enjoy seeing children out and about. This kid in the video does not look like a typical Setswana speaker, and people loved hearing her.

zanelesibisi97 said:

"So cute."

nevari4 commented:

"Love you baby girl."

Tiego Tlatla gushed:

"So adorable."

Mr Cool marvelled:

"Ha hona fast learner mo,motho o ke.mopedi thweeee oooh[She is Pedi.]"

cherry coke wrote:

"This needs to be mandatory for EVERYONE in the country. No excuse not to know multiple languages in SA."

Daniel Molokomme added:

"I’m excited to see how the year 2100 will be like in South Africa."

"O stressa ngwana": Curro pupil speaks Setswana in funny accent, amuses SA

Briefly News previously reported that online users had questions about a little girl who attends Curro. Online users were convinced that the black child only knew how to speak English.

The little cutie's mum set out to prove everyone wrong. The video of the kid speaking in Setswana went viral on TikTok with over 700 000 views.

In a video, a TikTok creator asked her child to prove she could talk in Setswana. The mum wanted to show that her little girl doesn't only speak English. In the hilarious clip, the little girl says she loves her dog named Gucci, but he is naughty.

