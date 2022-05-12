Parents who have a good rapport with their kids served entertainment content to many online in videos

In one of the clips, a father who seems fed up with his kid demanding all the attention refused to allow the girl to eat his food

A mother and daughter showed they are best of friends as the woman tried to teach her how to dance to Kizz Daniel's Buga

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Some children have shown just how innocent they are while being big burdens to their parents. Parenthood must be hard.

In recent days, videos showing parents and their kids having funny interactions have generated massive comments online.

A mother tried to teach her daughter how to dance. Photo source: Getty

Source: Getty Images

One of the videos has a mother sitting down with her baby to have a serious conversation as if the baby understood and would respond accordingly.

Briefly News will in this report be looking at three instances that captured cute videos of parents and their babies.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

1. Don't touch my food, please

A father stopped his baby from putting her hand into his food. He would not have any of it. The man said he wants to eat his food in peace.

He went ahead to funnily complain how he spends so much money on the kid and she has almost on the attention in the house.

Reactions to the man's video went from people supporting his action to those who said he also was like that as a kid.

2. Mother talks to her baby, bares her mind

A video has shown a 'frustrated' mother talking to her baby as she bared her mind on how embarrassed she felt by her behaviour.

The mother, sitting in front of her baby who just wanted to play, said that the kid kept crying in public despite the fact that there was nothing wrong with her.

During their conversation, she told the kid to learn from the other child who was also around and never cried.

3. Kid follows her mother's cue

A video shared on TikTok showed the moment a mother vibed hard with her toddler to Kizz Daniel's new Buga song.

As the mother danced, the kid followed suit and tried to do the same thing her mother was doing. When the woman bent her waist, the child did the same thing.

Happy families

What is common to all the videos is a kind of happiness that shows great bonding with families. This is the type of love that reflects positively and rubs off on society.

"Soft life": Momma treats baby boy to relaxing back massage, Mzansi peeps amused

In more cute news, Briefly News previously reported that a toddler experienced a state of great comfort recently. A video of a little boy getting a massage from his momma left social media users in stitches.

The short clip was shared on Facebook by Mzansi LIVE and shows the child seated on his mother’s lap as she gives him a shoulder massage while he enjoys his lollipop.

Source: Briefly News