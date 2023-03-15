One young child went viral on TikTok because of her interesting pronunciation when speaking English

People cracked jokes after seeing the blonde kid speak with a perfect Zulu cadence that surprised many

Netizens cracked jokes about the video as they discussed the way the kid was speaking in the clip

After seeing a white South African kid who sounds Zulu, South Africans had much to say. The kid got over 100 000 views for the way she speaks.

A white girl with a Zulu accent and Mzansi peeps were amazed. Image: TikTok/ @nomazwe6

Source: UGC

The video also received thousands of likes, and people shared their thoughts in the comments. Many people found the video heartwarming.

White girl speaking English but sounds Zulu

A TikTok video by @nomazwe6 of a blonde kid speaking English in a Zulu accent. In the video, she says that many people assume her family doesn't speak English at home, but they do.

South Africans fawn over white kid's Zulu accent

Peeps love to see others embrace the country's different languages and cultures. TikTok users in the comments even started referring to the little girl as Zulu.

Mphozamazizi commented:

"Uthini lomZulu."

ayanda_khath commented:

"Ama STYLOZ CHIPS say it all."

Mxova commented:

"But the accent is Zulu, but it doesn't matter mina ngyanithanda."

CatzWaT03 commented:

"The accent."

user8976558527481 commented:

"Zulu accent."

Bongani Bobo Zibula commented:

"'Lol, It's our home language when we are at home."'

Cdadams commented:

"I like to see this. Wish I could be on that level. This is Africa man, so cool and modern."

luv commented:

"Cuteness overload. Love the way the stylos packet matches the jacket."

Source: Briefly News