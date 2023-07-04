One couple went shopping at Dischem and decided to show people everything they purchased for their baby girl

In a TikTok video, the creator included their budget as they walked around the store picking up necessities

Many people were interested in seeing what she bought in order to improve their own budgeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Two parents on TikTok provided a close look at their Dischem baby supplies bulk purchases. The TikTokkers created a vlog-style video of all the purchases made for their daughter.

A TikTok video of how much parents spend on baby supplies each month for heir baby. Image: @absascout

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's groceries received over 30 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people with different opinions after seeing the baby's grocery list.

Baby purchases from Dischem garnered over 100 000 views

@absascout posted a TikTok video that reached viral status with 159 000 views. The mom and dad provided a detailed summary of what they bought for R1 839 at the local pharmacy. Watch the video of their baby supplies below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans interested in Dischem baby groceries

People are always searching for budgeting tips from others. These parents made people realise how pricey it is to have a child. Others thought the video was a useful shopping guide worth saving for later.

Elouise said:

"This was all the birth control I needed."

Eulalie Classen362 wrote:

"So sweet the father of my child doesn’t even spend time with (on) his daughter."

Lelo added:

"Saving this video for my baby daddy."

its_pm.mabizela explained:

"Yoh I’m so not ready."

sibahle was shook:

"HAAA! the milk is so expensive yho."

Parents share R1 000 baby essentials bill, SA shares budgeting tips

Briefly News previously reported that a mom made a video to give people an idea of how much she spends. Many people left some tips for the loving mother.

Netizens were generous and commented with recommendations to ease the mother's financial load.

A TikTok video shared by @thesarawans shows the mum buying groceries for her baby. The creator says she spent R 1 082, and the video shows how she bought multiple jars of purity, Cerelac baby porridge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News