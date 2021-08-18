Woman Donates Baby Supplies to Mom in Need, SA Super Inspired: “God Bless You”

A local woman has social media buzzing after blessing a young mom and her newborn baby with many care supplies

The inspirational young woman gave out what she could, sharing snaps of the baby clothes and toiletries she donated

Mzansi headed to the comments section and shared their sweet reactions to the heartfelt post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local woman is being celebrated for her generosity after graciously donating baby supplies and clothing to a mom in need. The young lady shared the news of her good deed on social media and definitely had South Africans buzzing.

A local woman has donated baby supplies to a mom in need. Images: @nthabiseng_enny/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @nthabiseng_enny shared her story.

"Some clothes, socks and shoes were never worn. Packing and giving away to a young mom o a senang mama," she captioned the inspirational post.

Nthabisneg also shared snaps of the cute baby clothes lying spread across the bed and tons of baby toiletries she was ready to donate.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

While many social media users blessed the young lady for her good deed, it seems many young moms flooded the comments section in the hopes of getting assistance.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Mahlatse_mogale said:

"God bless you."

@boitumelolekal2 said:

"Hi sis. I'm in Pretoria and I have a 4 months old baby girl. If you haven't found anyone can you please donate them to me?"

@chantie_hun said:

"There's a charity centre my sister likes to go to and deliver clothes for toddlers and newborn babies, it's around Soweto. Those kids are around the age of 5-0 months."

@missveebarbz said:

"Your heart!!! Modimo a oketje mo o ntshago."

@KatlegoMhlanga4 said:

"This is beautiful."

Faceless hero BI Phakathi gives roadside beggar and 3 kids cash and food

In more news about generous everyday heroes, Briefly News previously reported that BI Phakathi has got many emotional on social media after he showed kindness to a poor beggar with three kids.

It is said that the poor woman makes the walk to the roadside with the three little kids early before sunrise to beg for help daily.

BI Phakathi, in a video he shared on his Facebook page, approaches the woman and engages in a brief conversation with her.

Upon understanding her plight, he gave the woman and each of the kids wads of cash. He also gave the woman groceries and told her never to beg with the kids as they were too young for it.

The stunned woman was emotional as she received the gifts with joy and appreciated the kind man.

As is his usual fashion, the man refused to show his face in the video except for his hand that showed when he handed the woman the food and his voice that can be heard in the background.

Esther Marfil Iinaga commented:

"What a precious heart for helping poor people. I was greatly touched for watching this kind of video. If all FB viewers will see this video, will realise the importance of unconditional love to help out neighbours in dire need. Thank you for sharing your heart, BI Phakathi."

Anet Richards said:

"God has angels all over the world but would never embarrass his children but leave it to the children to testify and praise His name for the angel's good deeds and don't forget to say thank you Lord. We praise Him for these angels."

Nelia Nell wrote:

"This breaks my heart. As I was watching this and looking at my 18-month-old baby my heart was so sore. This poor mother and her children."

Source: Briefly.co.za