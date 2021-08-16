A man has earned the admiration of social media users as he surprised a poor mother of three with his kind act

In a video shared by the man, he approached the woman by the side of the road where she sat begging with her children

After interrogating her briefly, the kind man gave the woman and her kids cash each and also food

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

BI Phakathi has got many emotional on social media after he showed kindness to a poor beggar with three kids.

It is said that the poor woman makes the walk to the roadside with the three little kids early before sunrise to beg for help daily.

He told the woman to head home as the kids were too young to be begging Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BI Phakathi

Source: UGC

BI Phakathi, in a video he shared on his Facebook page, approaches the woman and engages in a brief conversation with her.

Upon understanding her plight, he gave the woman and each of the kids wads of cash. He also gave the woman groceries and told her never to beg with the kids as they were too young for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The stunned woman was emotional as she received the gifts with joy and appreciated the kind man.

As is his usual fashion, the man refused to show his face in the video except for his hand that showed when he handed the woman the food and his voice that can be heard in the background.

Esther Marfil Iinaga commented:

"What a precious heart for helping poor people. I was greatly touched for watching this kind of video. If all FB viewers will see this video, will realise the importance of unconditional love to help out neighbours in dire need. Thank you for sharing your heart, BI Phakathi."

Anet Richards said:

"God has angels all over the world but would never embarrass his children but leave it to the children to testify and praise His name for the angel's good deeds and don't forget to say thank you Lord. We praise Him for these angels."

Nelia Nell wrote:

"This breaks my heart. As I was watching this and looking at my 18-month-old baby my heart was so sore. This poor mother and her children."

Kind man gifts homeless man with cash, pays a week's accommodation for him

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a kind man had gifted a homeless man cash.Understanding Compassion reported that the poor man had lived in a homeless shelter with his two-year-old son while he hunted for a job.

As fate would have it, British writer and TV host Leon Logothetis happened to be in the area on a 'kindness tour' and met the poor man.

Leon, out of compassion, was said to have given the single dad $1 000. In addition, the writer paid for a hotel room for a week's stay.

Source: Briefly.co.za