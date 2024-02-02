A clip shows a South African content creator praising herself for being durable after being unemployed for a year

In the clip, the young woman can be seen standing in what appears to be a bathroom with a glass of champagne

Online users congratulated the lady, and many peeps complimented her for being kind to herself

A woman took to social media to congratulate herself for being resilient after being unemployed for a year.

A woman took to TikTok, sharing her journey of being unemployed for a year. Image:@seson.aa

Woman shares unemployment journey

In the TikTok video shared by @seson.aa on TikTok, she told her followers that she was starting a new job. She revealed that she is a graduate, but due to her being unemployed, she had no choice but to work as a sales agent for an insurance company where she sold insurance ads on the streets.

@Seson.aa added that she also worked with trucks and later went into the hospitality industry, serving people and making cocktails; she noted that individuals would "undermine" her while doing those jobs. She continued by saying she was rejected for her honours and could not get a job.

After facing multiple hardships, the light finally shined in her life, and she got her honours degree and landed a job at a big corporate company.

Her story touched people as the video gathered over 13.3K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi moved by the woman's story

The emotional video touched many people's hearts online as they flocked to her comments to congratulate the young lady on her achievement.

Buhle said:

"Dreams delayed are not dreams denied."

Thinkie wrote:

"Oh babe Congratulations!!!"

Feisty was inspired by adding:

"Definitely a testimony of 'when the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen' Congratulations, beautiful!"

Life As Phiwe simply said:

"Congratulations mama."

kholekacoliezulu commented:

"Prada ya stranger."

Source: Briefly News