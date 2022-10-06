A perseverant young lady from Limpopo is all smiles after obtaining a job as a trainee accountant

Lizzy Malekana shared that she’d been unemployed for two years, which led to depression and feelings of helplessness

But despite all the pain, the beautiful woman never gave up and is one step closer to her dream of becoming a chartered accountant

A resilient young woman from a small town called Senwabarwana in Limpopo is incredibly thankful about finding a job as a trainee accountant.

Lizzy is happy to be closer to her dream of becoming a chartered accountant. Image: @limalekana.

Source: Twitter

Lizzy Malekana struggled to find work for two years before her latest opportunity, with her employment struggle leaving her depressed and heartbroken.

Speaking to Briefly News, the 29-year-old describes how badly her joblessness affected her self-esteem:

“[I felt] depressed and discouraged when applying and getting 'we regret to inform you that your application was unsuccessful ' responses all the time.

“[You also feel like] people lose hope in you because they think you are not applying enough, and you start doubting yourself.”

Lizzy was at breaking point because of all the rejection

Lizzy notes that she found herself having suicidal thoughts and expresses how thankful she is for the support from her friends and family during the dark time.

The strong woman says that in addition to her emotional pain, she also battled to obtain finances to buy data, make copies of the necessary documentation, and travel to interviews:

“The age restrictions also stressed me because the longer you are unemployed, the higher the chance that you won’t qualify.”

The smart babe obtained work at MMS Chartered Accountants with a three-year contract and is thrilled to be one step closer to fulfilling her dream of becoming a chartered accountant:

“I feel relieved, excited, and hopeful as I will gain more experience and grow as a professional.”

Lizzy offers helpful advice to other women who are at breaking point because of joblessness:

“Don't give up. It’s not easy. Don't ever commit suicide. Find help and talk to people in the same situation because it helps.

"There is no easy way out. I know when you are desperate, you mostly feel like taking the easy way out.”

The lovely hun posted about the new job excitedly on Twitter. On the pic shared online, young Lizzy smiled broadly and looked hella professional for her new role, like the boss babe she is.

Source: Briefly News