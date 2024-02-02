First-time mom took to social media, where she revealed she had a panic attack while shopping for her baby's items

In the video, the woman who appeared to be crying was rescued by her friend, which left people emotional

Netizens rushed to the young lady's comments as they praised her bestie for stepping up, while others wished for a friend like hers

Have you ever heard of the saying, 'it takes a village to raise a kid?' Well, this woman may be proving that statement just right.

This young South African woman had a panic attack while shopping for her first baby's clothing in a TikTok video. Image:@witney8

Source: TikTok

Woman experiences anxiety while shopping for baby items

A heartwarming clip shared by @witney8 on TikTok shows a young woman who appears to be crying in the shop. The lady revealed that she had a panic attack when she went out shopping for her first child's items. However, her friend arrived to save the day. She helps her pick out the baby stuff that she may need.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"I got a panic attack, first time buying baby things, but your friend came within 20 minutes and saved the day."

The video clip left many people emotional as it emphasised the beauty of true friendships, gathering over 432.5K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Online users praise woman's friend

People were amazed by the lady's commitment towards @witney8 as they flooded the section to thank @witney8's friend for showing up for her friend when she needed her the most, while others wished to have a bestie like hers.

LadyR_Selialia said:

"Friends like that are rare yoh. Nna am that kind of friend but God bless me with something different nje."

Freyda Chirime wrote:

"So sweet … At least you appreciate her efforts. Some of our friends never appreciate the little effort we put in."

Kgoshigadi01 commented:

"Kere every chance you get you cry sana sphokuhle is a keeper shame."

Princess simply said:

"@Sphokuhle.n you are the best."

Taii girl shared:

"Same ppl r lucky with friends."

