A woman made a video demonstrating how hard it is to be unemployed by doing a "What I eat in a day" video

The lady wanted people to see how she has been coping ever since she lost her job and was forced to go without money

The TikTok video showing how the woman is surviving left many online users in awe of her sense of humour

An online user showed people the reality of being unemployed. The lady posted a video showing people her diet in a humorous way.

A woman in a TikTok video showed an unemployed woman's diet. Image: @vufitforlife

The video by the woman left many people in stitches. People commented on the woman's video as she made light of the situation.

Unemployed woman shows food she eats

In a video, a woman @vufitforlife on tiktok emphasises how hard it is to be without a. In the post, she showed her fridge that only had water and a few tomatoes lined up. She joked that at least she get her body goals.

Watch the clip below:

SA amused by women

Online users were full of jokes. People commented, adding to the woman's joke about not having money.

Charmaine Boke asked:

"Why are those tomatoes lined up?"

Vu · Creator replied:

"They’re waiting for their turn hawu."

Lebza said:

"Lmao mara it’s not fair watseba, it’s wrong what they doing."

keatlegilesono0 commented:

"I don't want to laugh yazz. Askiess."

Siphesihle Nhlapo added:

"Eish angihleki yazi."

Kaytee G joked:

"Hayi hayi hayi ivale mfana!"

