A South African woman cried hysterically after she received her December salary paycheck

In the TikTok video, the distraught woman cannot contain herself as she continues crying while her family can be heard laughing as they poke fun at her

Many people flooded the comment section to console the crying woman while others are simply laughing it off as they share similar experiences

Nothing hurts more than being underpaid in December, and this was just the case for a South African woman who left netizens with mixed reactions over her December paycheck of just R1 400.

A video was posted by Queenfeighfeigh on TikTok with the caption:

“The fact that she’s been waking up in the morning for R1 400, they really did my sister wrong, xem."

The clip has Mzansi in a social media feeding frenzy.

A South African woman was in tears after getting a tiny salary in December and her sister's TikTok video is going viral as people relate. Image: Queenfeighfeigh

Source: TikTok

Family mock woman's tiny salary of R1 400

The woman can be seen sitting down on the couch as she cries over her salary while her family members poke fun at her in the background. The crying woman could not contain herself as she stood up and left the lounge while her family continued laughing and throwing remarks regarding her paycheck.

The video has gone on to receive over 480K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Someone in the comments asked what happened, with her sister replying:

"Ama ask her after she calms down, she's so emotional, she really planned for December."

Yoh, our girl really was ready for a party but now she has a tight budget for this December's plans.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi chimed in the comment section with mixed reactions

Lia de Roux said:

"Yeyi... 1 year I got my salary ka di 13 dec neh... went to sleep I had 14k woke up I had R49.90... yhoooo I had a mini stroke. They cloned my card."

Lebongang said:

"I once got payed R50 at a call centre after working the whole month."

Benny said:

"For people saying R1 400 is better, put into consideration the money for transport and lunch for the whole month."

Lulugna Evelynie Mos said:

"My scholarship ended today and they didn't pay us for December. That time I had plans."

Sharon Mafagane said:

"I won't survive in this family."

Naledi said:

"I worked for four days 8:00-14:00 and I got paid R500 and yk what it's fine."

Sizwemalevu511 said:

"Imagine you spent R800 for transport."

Oteng said:

"At least o kreile point something. Rona re emetse Ramaphosa le R350 e tlo decline."

TikTokker weeps after ex breaks her heart again

Briefly News previously reported on a woman who left South African netizens emotional after posting a TikTok video which showcased her looking happy and all dolled up as she shared that she finally decided to rekindle a relationship with an ex.

The video goes on to show the young woman bawling her eyes out as she cries in the back seat of a car. Without revealing much, things did not go so well, and the good sis probably should have avoided the ex at all costs.

Source: Briefly News