A child got his end-of-year report, and he looked worried, which his family took advantage of in a TikTok video

The upset kid was a viral hit after the family successfully convinced that he messed up his school year at St Augustine Primary School in Durban

Online users cracked up after seeing how worried the child in the video was about possibly having to repeat a grade

One child was eager to find out if he would make it to the next grade. His family had different ideas as they pranked him.

A TikTok video shows a kid from Durban scared that he failed his grade. Image: @sma_njoko01 / Picture Alliance

Source: TikTok

The video got over 12,000 likes, as the little boy's anxiety was obvious. The comments were filled with people cracking jokes about the kid.

Child in TikTok video worried he failed

A TikTok video by @sma_njoko01 shows a kid waiting to hear if he passed in 2023. The clip shows him starting to cry after his family made it look like he failed.

Watch the clip:

SA joked about kid's panic

Netizens were touched after seeing how much the kid cared about school. Peeps noticed that the kid did well despite not being in school for 32 days.

Jamela_Jeanny02 said:

"The way he started crying ngathi naye he doesn’t know how he wrote his exams ❤️he did so well."

Laurika"G" commented:

"Wow what a beautiful report, well done mom."

anele_theonlygurl wrote:

"So are we just gonna mize the 100."

Felicity added:

"I felt that “nxa” he was already imagining his dad hitting him."

yaj applaud:

"Bro skipped 1 month and 1 day of school but still got those marks , bro standing on business fr."

Cheframs joked:

"They did this to me in primary turns out they weren’t joking."

Mzansi love parents' prank

In a related story, a little girl was distraught, thinking she had failed. A mom went viral after tricking her daughter into thinking she had a bad school report.

Schoolgirl gets startled when she opens her school report

Briefly News previously reported that it is school holiday time in Mzansi, and that means a lot of children went home last week with their report cards. This abbe opened hers before she left school, and her facial expression said it all.

For some kids, taking their school report card home is one of their most dreaded things. Some parents can be hectic about results.

TikTok user @ammaarah_wp shared a video of her opening her school report and, by the look of her facial expression, the good sis was not expecting the marks that she got.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News