A viral Tikok video shows how happy one girl was to get a Bible as a present from her generous friends

A young woman showed people how much she loves being Christian. The lady was in disbelief after seeing the gift her friend bought her.

A TikTok video shows a young woman excited to get a bible gift. Image: @iamzaddy_.

Netizens thought the video was touching and got over 20,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who appreciated the surprise gift.

Lady in TikTok video loses it over new bible

A TikTokker @iamzaddy__ shared a video of a friend's reaction after getting a new bible. The book is a special one valued at R599 and is a creative bible for girls.

Watch the video below:

SA applauds thoughtful gift

Online users wrote that the creative bible was a wonderful investment. Viewers complimented the friend who went the extra mile with the gift.

teddy said:

"So there are real friends in the world."

gabby_hun1 wrote:

"This is beautiful❤ God bless the friend."

_jepiter_ added:

"I think I'd cry if this was me , even when I get it for myself."

rinae commented:

"May this happen to me too."

Mans admitted:

"I would really want one of these too."

Diamond gushed:

"Her reaction is so priceless."

Zzeyaaaa exclaimed:

"Yoh I’d cry."

appdownloads568 was impressed:

"It's a blessing to see a young girl like you being so happy for bible. Hopefully you and your friend will meet again in paradise."

