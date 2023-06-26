This Cape Town girl opened her report card and saw her holiday plans flying away in the wind

TikTok user @ammaarah_wp shared a video of her expression when seeing her results

Fellow students could relate to the video and took to the comments to share their stories

It is school holiday time in Mznais, and that means a lot of children went home last week with their report cards. This abbe opened hers before she left school, and her facial expression said it all.

This young lady shared a video of her expression when seeing her results. Image: TikTok / @ammaarah_wp

For some kids taking their school report card home is one of their most dreaded things. Some parents can be hectic about results.

Cape Town young lady gets a fright when she opens her school report

TikTok user @ammaarah_wp shared a video of her opening her school report and, by the look of her facial expression, the good sis was not expecting the marks that she got.

The relatable video got over 457k views. Take a look at her face:

Fellow students laugh at the relatable clip

This video had people laughing, as some felt the exact same way when they opened their report cards. School will have you in your feels.

Read some of the comments:

Random_ boasted:

“To us who get ours when school opens”

Ndinani joked:

“Mine almost got blown away by the wind.”

zarinahassan90 said:

“I don’t care if I didn’t get 7s as long as it says achieved, I'm good to go.”

×Dreamcore ° wonyoung× shared:

“I got 17% for maths, but I am proud because last term I got 7%, so I technically improved my marks like my parents asked me to do ✌️”

Tashawn_williams_luv ❤❤❤ laughed:

“The other girl was about to laugh but in reality her report humbled her and mine my bruuu.”

