Rewarding children for good grades can motivate them to continue to improve and put in more effort, ultimately leading to better academic performance

However, there is a potential drawback in that children may come to expect a reward every time they achieve good grades

Children who struggle with organisational skills or difficulty grasping new concepts may not benefit significantly from rewards

Good grades deserve to be rewarded. A recent TikTok post shows a Venda-speaking teacher holding up marked papers with money clipped, suggesting a reward for good performances. The video had over 375k views and raised an interesting point about incentivising and rewarding students.

Teacher rewards good grades with money

Is rewarding your child for getting good grades appropriate?

The topic of grades often sparks debates between parents and their children. Every parent wants their child to excel in school, but some children struggle with complex subjects like physics and may not put in enough effort, resulting in lower grades.

If you're considering rewarding your child as an incentive to study and improve their grades, you may wonder if it's an effective motivator or simply a form of bribery. Before offering any incentives, it's essential to determine whether rewarding your child for achieving good grades is appropriate.

Why rewarding your child can be beneficial

According to Smile Tutor, one of the main advantages of rewarding your child for good grades is that it can motivate them to continue to improve. This can lead to increased effort and focus on homework and exam preparation, ultimately improving grades.

Some children may be able to excel academically but lack the motivation to do so. Rewarding them for their accomplishments can encourage them to do their best in school.

Potential drawbacks of rewarding your child

While the benefits of rewarding your child may seem appealing, they may only be effective in the short term. Your child may come to expect a reward every time they achieve good grades, making it difficult to sustain their motivation without incentives.

Additionally, children who struggle with organisational skills or have difficulty grasping new concepts may not benefit significantly from rewards. They may not develop the necessary study habits and time management skills to achieve good grades.

Lastly, children from affluent families or those who receive money frequently may not be motivated by financial incentives, potentially leading to a lack of effort in school.

