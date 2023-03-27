Split schedules, a flexible work arrangement that allows remote workers to take time off during the day to do things they enjoy, have become increasingly popular among Americans and South Africans

A sales professional from Pennsylvania, Tom Maganas, has had a split schedule for 20 years and finds it easier to manage his focus, energy, and overall attitude

According to a new study by Stanford University economist Nick Bloom and his colleague Alex Finan, the adoption of remote work has led to a rise in split schedules

Embracing hybrid work can have positive impacts on South Africans' mental, physical, and financial well-being, according to the Cisco Global Hybrid Work Report

Tom Maganas, a sales professional from Pennsylvania, is one of the many Americans who have embraced split schedules, a flexible work arrangement that allows remote workers to take time off during the day to do things they enjoy.

Maganas works from 7:30am to 1:30pm, takes the afternoon off for outdoor activities, and resumes work before dinner. He has had this schedule for 20 years and finds it easier to manage his focus, energy and overall attitude.

"Breaking off and making my schedule the way it is now, it makes it a lot easier to manage my focus, my energy, and just my overall attitude with the way I approach the work that I do," he said. "It's been good."

A new study may show benefits of remote work for Americans

According to research by Nick Bloom, a Stanford University economist who has studied remote work for almost two decades, and his colleague Alex Finan, adopting remote work has led to a rise in split schedules. They tracked golfing activities and found that people increasingly played golf on weekday afternoons, with Wednesday at 4 pm becoming the new peak time. Bloom says that working from home allows one to play golf, go to the gym, or shop during off-peak hours.

Maganas, who spends his afternoons maintaining his rental properties, fishing, skiing, and doing other outdoor activities, says that split schedules could be a boon to the economy. He is productive and does not experience stress, unlike when he had a 9-to-5 job. Maganas suggests that anyone considering a split schedule should try it and see if it positively affects their stress levels.

In Maganas's words, as per Insider:

"It's definitely worth a try from a stress standpoint to try to manage your time and to get outside, you know? I think for anybody that's going to help. If you can step aside from work and just get outside, take a walk. You don't have to play golf. You don't have to fish. Just maybe take a walk."

How does remote work affect South African's health and happiness?

For South Africans, embracing hybrid work can positively impact their mental, physical, and financial well-being, as the Cisco Global Hybrid Work Report reported. The study surveyed 28,000 full-time employees across 27 countries and found that work performance improved, along with employees' overall well-being, work-life balance, relationships and personal confidence.

Despite the initial challenges employees face when transitioning to hybrid and remote working, the study found that after two years, this mode of working has yielded many positive and lasting benefits for both employers and employees. Furthermore, the report states that hybrid work has become the norm and is set to stay.

The survey respondents worked across various industries: agriculture, consumer goods, construction and engineering, education, financial services, government and public service, healthcare, IT, technology and telecommunications, media and communications, NGOs, and tourism and hospitality.

South African employees reported that 86% felt hybrid and remote working had improved all aspects of their well-being, exceeding the global average of 78%. Additionally, over 60% reported that this type of work arrangement had saved them at least four hours per week, with 27% stating that working from home had saved them eight or more hours per week.

Other Americans weigh in on the subject of remote work

@Jennifer Keefer said:

"I love working remotely, for this very reason!"

@Asha Leo Kaad said:

"I do this. 4-9am, then 5-10pm and I love it. The break between really helps me refocus and also helps me have a nice balance."

@Lena Montgomery said:

"Interesting, but might depend on your job. I work remotely, but am in meetings 80% of my day - therefore I wouldn't be able to do my job without keeping core working hours. However, I can see how this might work for some!"

@Marcia Abraham said:

"That’s the kind of job I need."

@Crystal Coley commented:

"This would be ideal! I love this idea."

@Barbara Jo added:

"I wish more jobs in healthcare could be remote. Don't know how to accomplish that though."

Simon Leung

"I’d rather get it all done, pound through work, then maybe log out early would be the option and that’ll be it, rather than having to go enjoy a couple of hours and then back to work again and then just another a couple of hours for the night and then morning here it is again. Thinking enjoying the afternoon off of maybe slacking or whatever he prefer to justify but then having to log back on to work may seem smart but, just my opinion , of course each to their own for sure. It’s just, if it’s me , I’d prefer to get work done like done done and don’t have to worry about it at all until the next day, easier and cleaner for the head too."

@Eric Taylor said:

"I am a Recruiter and I work remote from 8am - 5pm. I have found when I work after hours I am actually more productive and people seem to be more responsive. The afternoons are good times to get things done personally. I could go get a haircut, take a nap, mow the yard, run errands, etc and it frees up my weekends."

