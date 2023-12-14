Global site navigation

TikTok Video Has SA Believing Teen’s Pregnancy Story With Perfect Partner
by  Rutendo Masasi
  • A young lady made a convincing TikTok post pretending she found out that she would be a mother
  • The teen made a slideshow of how she found out that she would have a lifelong responsibility
  • The lady's tall tale left many people touched by how she persevered until they realised she was up to no good

A high schooler fooled people into thinking she would be a mother. The lady shared a wholesome video about her supposed journey towards motherhood.

Teen in TikTok video claims pregnancy
A TikTok video shows a teen who made a video sharing her supposed pregnancy. Image: @leslighbreda_rsa
The video by the teen received more than 40 000 likes. There were comments from people who were eager to show the young girl support.

High schooler fantasies about pregnancy

A young lady, @lesleighbreda_rsa took the time to stage a pregnancy for the internet. In a video, she put together pictures of her supposed pregnancy journey.

SA invested in fake teen pregnancy story

In the end, it became clear that the lady was joking about teen pregnancy. Online users commented that they regretted watching the video

Babylicipis said:

"I was so invested and judging you at the same time."

Leegal1102 wrote:

"Wa bora, I was so invested."

Cath commented:

"I WAS GENUINELY SO HAPPY FOR YOU KESANA!"

Erin Strachan demanded:

"My sista I want my two minutes back hle!"

Skylar joked:

"I knew it the moment you said they were "excited" and not angry."

yourgaarljadeee was disappointed:

"No because I was like Nchooow this is so cute just to find out it’s a joke."

Woman claims she had children back-to-back

A lady left the internet puzzled. In a video, she claimed that she had children a few months apart.

Lady gets candid about teen pregnancy

Briefly News previously reported that a brave young woman has opened up about her life-changing experience of becoming pregnant at the age of 16.

Her heartfelt and honest portrayal of her journey has struck a chord with viewers, getting an incredible 1.3 million views. The viral video takes viewers on a heartfelt journey through TikTok user @therealrefiloe_fifi teenage years, showcasing the challenges she encountered while navigating motherhood at a young age.

Her story is a testament to resilience and determination, and it has resonated with countless people who have faced similar circumstances. The young woman's willingness to share her personal story is to help inform and educate others.

