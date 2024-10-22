One man went viral for quickly placing back Douwe Egberts coffee after seeing the price tag that shocked him

The video left South Africans cracking up in laughter over the gent's hilarious antics and captured the attention of many

People reacted to the clip as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A man hilariously put back Douwe Egberts after seeing the price tag in a TikTok video. Image: @moelimbada

Source: TikTok

A man sent a shockwave across the country after he showcased the price of Douwe Egberts coffee, which made him think twice about his actions.

Man hilariously puts back Douwe Egberts for R300

The gent gave viewers a glimpse into his grocery shopping spree in a video he shared on TikTok under the handle @moelimbada.

@moelimbada came across Douwe Egberts coffee in the store. He grabbed one jar and placed it into his shopping trolley. After seeing the price tag, the guy quickly placed it back hilariously on the counter, which amused the online community and sent them into laughter.

While taking to TikTok, @moelimbada simply said:

"Whoever buys this, I need to know the secret."

Take a look at the funny video below:

Mzansi responds to the TikTok video

The gent's antics amused South Africans as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Baby Shawty said:

"We buy it we coffee lovers only Want quality."

JP_ 021 shared:

"The secret is to wait until it is on sale."

Jadey gushed over the coffee, saying:

"The best of the best."

Jasmyne Billett was stunned:

"R300 for coffee. I'm so happy I hate coffee."

Olivia expressed:

"That's my favourite coffee, but I can't afford to buy it anymore."

Woman puts back Woolworths Cake due to price, video amuses Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that one lady in Mzansi had South Africans cracking up in laughter with her hilarious antics in a video.

The footage shared by @naledimokae_17 on the video platform shows a lady shopping in Woolworths. The young woman came across a delicious carrot cake that cost R240 in the store. Due to its price, the hun grabbed the cake and quickly placed it back in the fridge.

