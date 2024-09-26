A lady got a cute gift pack from the Jacobs coffee company after sharing a video that went viral carrying empty bottles of their coffee and calling for them to send some her way

The grateful hun excitedly unboxed her gift in a video shared on her TikTok, loving everything packed in her box

Social media users were happy for the hun, while others asked for coffee invites

A lady received a gift box from her favourite coffee brand, Jacobs. Image: @siphe_giftt

Ask, and it shall be given; that's precisely what a babe named Siphe did on her TikTok, calling for the Jacobs coffee company to send her some coffee while carrying over five of their empty bottles.

The company sent the lady a box of goodies, which she unboxed on her TikTok under her user handle, @siphe_gift.

The contents in the box from Jacobs

In the video, the hun looks overwhelmed as she opens the box to see its contents. Inside is a personalised note addressed to her, a gift voucher, a cup, a coffee jar, and three boxes of their speciality coffees.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi rejoice with the hun for her gift

After watching the video, the online community expressed their happiness, as many had seen her previous posts begging Jacobs for coffee. Some asked for coffee invitations, while others shared amusing jokes.

User @zandi_kwezi shared:

"Jacob’s! Hello Jacob’s! 😂🤭 Congratulations to many more Jacob’s Unboxing. 😍."

User @ashanti_bulana commented:

"So happy for you ndiyakwazi nge kofu🥰."

User @yoyisaconsulting said:

"Yes!! Now sicela coffee invite 🤣🤣! This is so sweet maaan😍😍."

User @jaeleighaaron noted:

"You see how Jacobs gives our sis her flowers? Very Demure, very cutesy 🥹❤️."

User @ramawa_attorneys detailed:

"I literally just saw the video where you asked them to give you coffee😂😂😂 shout out to the algorithm 🤝."

User @w_herr promised:

"Had no idea the brand was that good. I will try just because of you...and yet am in a different country as you...am properly influenced by you."

