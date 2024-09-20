A young Mzansi lady shared a funny TikTok video carrying empty coffee jars and begged Jacobs Krönung to give her a refill

Siphe requested that she get the coffee for free since she spent all of her money on their product

Mzansi was amused by the silly clip that generated over 355K views

A young South African lady could not get enough of her favourite coffee. Siphe stood with five empty jars of Jacobs Krönung coffee.

A Mzansi lady floored social media with a silly video begging Jacobs Kronung for more coffee. Image: @siphe_giftt

Source: TikTok

She accused the brand of finishing up her money and requested that they gift her more coffee.

Mzansi amused by lady begging Jacobs Krönung for coffee

Jacobs Krönung coffee lovers have been going through the most after the prices escalated over the last couple of months. Many have complained about the price, many have stopped buying the coffee out of protest, and some cannot get enough of the taste.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A young South African lady amused Mzansi when she carried five empty Jacobs Krönung jars and accused the brand of running her dry. As punishment for spending all her money on coffee, she requested that Jacobs give her more products. Siphe’s silly video went viral.

The lady shared her clip with the caption:

“Please spam Jacobs for me. I need coffee, abeg.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman begging for Jacobs coffee

Social media users related to Siphe’s video and commented:

@Venice Ni-cee Carlin had a lightbulb moment:

"They must give us free coffee for every 5 jars we return."

@donnyboy_420.stonner plugged the lady with new coffee beans:

"Jacobs is nice , but have you ever tried Dewe Egberts?"

@Thabz Inside2024 gassed the lady up:

"If not Jacobs, then who?"

@Noku highlighted:

"Jacob's marketing team better not sleep on this one."

@Eunie..MABU clay noticed:

"Clearly you can't do without Jacobs."

@RicoLosper suggested:

"Its high time we call out our silent addictions behind closed doors, way to go girl!"

@Oceanail&me realised that:

"The struggle is real."

Woman puts Jacobs coffee back due to price, Mzansi amused

Briefly News also reported that it’s been a harsh winter for Jacobs Krönung coffee lovers as their favourite "drug" is now out of their league. A woman on TikTok shared a hilarious clip of attempting to put the loved coffee in her trolly, but she immediately placed it back on the shelf due to the bizarre price.

Mzansi could not contain themselves and roared in laughter as they could too relate to the struggle.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News