It’s been a harsh winter for Jacobs Krönung coffee lovers as their favourite "drug" is now out of their league

A woman on TikTok shared a hilarious clip of attempting to put the loved coffee in her trolly, but she immediately placed it back on the shelf due to the bizarre price

Mzansi could not contain themselves and roared in laughter as they could too relate to the struggle

A woman on TikTok shared a hilarious clip of herself trying to shop for one of her most beloved goods.

A Mzansi woman shopping at Woolworths had to return her coffee due to price. Image: @_t_s_h_i_d_i_/TikTok/@Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Due to the jaw-dropping price, she placed the coffee right back where she found it.

Lady puts Jacobs Krönung coffee back due to price

Jacobs coffee lovers have had the worst winter since their favourite drink is no longer in their league. The demand for coffee has caused many retailers to drastically increase the price, making it a luxury for people in a particular tax bracket.

The lady’s hilarious video made its rounds on TikTok, and netizens loved hard at how relatable it is in these challenging times. The lady captioned her post:

“I’m kidding.”

Netizens react to woman putting back Jacobs coffee at Woolworths

The lady who had been shopping at Woolworths only wished for a decent cup of coffee, but the price instantly turned her off. The coffee quickly increased to R185 at Woolworths and fewer rands at other stores.

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@Nicole will do anything for her coffee

"I am not kidding, I will get it even if it’s my last cent."

@Didimallo33 started reminiscing about the good old days:

"I started this journey at R79,00, I don't know what happened in-between."

@'mudiwabizabani70 just wants some rest with the grocery bill:

"When it comes to grocery shopping, we need a student discount because there's no way."

