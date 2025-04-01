A lady from the United States of America amused South Africans with her antics in a video

The hun expressed how she was trying to save up money and showcased how she caught a taxi in Mzansi

People reacted to the TikTok clip as they headed to the comments section, cracking jokes

A video of an American woman catching a taxi in Mzansi has gone viral, leaving many people amused.

An American woman showcased how she caught a taxi in South Africa. Image: South Africa Daily/ Facebook and BFG Images/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

American lady catching a taxi

The clip sparked conversations about cultural differences and the everyday experiences of South Africans. The woman, who has been living in South Africa, gave viewers a glimpse into her day.

While taking to social media, Southafricadaily247 shared the lady's experience with the popular mode of transport.

In the video, the woman expressed how she would like to save money by taking taxis. As time went by, it was not easy catching one, but eventually, she caught a taxi. The clip showcases her interacting with the driver and passengers, giving viewers a glimpse of South African life through her eyes.

For many South Africans, catching a taxi is a routine part of daily life, but for this American, it was a new and eye-opening experience.

Her video has resonated with Mzansi’s online community, with many people commenting on the cultural differences between South Africa and the United States. The lady's experience shows that even the simplest moments – like catching a taxi – can open doors to learning about another culture.

Watch the footage of the lady catching a taxi below:

SA reacts to US lady catching a taxi

The video not only went viral but has sparked discussions about public transport systems across the globe. As South Africa’s minibus taxis remain a lifeline for millions, this American’s light-hearted adventure has brought attention to the vibrancy of Mzansi's streets and the warmth of its people.

Blanche L Bazula Kabanga cracked a joke saying:

"You better not talk that English in the taxi if you want to be safe."

UGhost Khumalo added:

"I told a lot of people American love our culture. Soon we will have another tribe, the zulu americano."

Tumi Mosala expressed:

"You sound like a coloured girl from nordgesig."

Tsacks Louw was amused:

"It's the after Robot for me. South Africa to the world."

Dan Rodriguez Da Costa shared:

"Did she say, "hayi" he's not coming shem"? She's one of us now."

Fiston Kabuena commented:

"When I was in south africa, I was like, shoot left."

Cayle Barsby replied:

"I used to sometimes take the money in those taxis cause sometimes they didn't have a gaatchie, lol."

Jackie Pitjeng stated:

"After robot" sounds great on you. Becoming a true SA."

A woman from the US unveiled how she caught a taxi in a TikTok video. Image: South Africa Daily

Source: Facebook

3 Other stories about Americans trying SA food

In another article, Briefly News reported that Usbari tried Hungry Lion's menu items and gave them a high rating, beating another popular chicken restaurant.

reported that Usbari tried Hungry Lion's menu items and gave them a high rating, beating another popular chicken restaurant. While visiting South Africa, an American woman tried traditional foods and rated the dishes. People loved how she gobbled down the mogodu and dumplings.

Another American woman raved about Mzansi's garage pies. South Africans abroad watching the video felt homesick and shared which flavours were their favourite.

Source: Briefly News