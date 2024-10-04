“I’m Influenced “: SA Amped Over Hun’s R2,499 Dyson Dupe from Takealot in Video
- One stunner in Mzansi flexed her Dyson dupe in a TikTok video that left peeps impressed
- In the clip, she unveiled where she purchased it and showed off how well it works on her hair
- The clip went viral online and caught the attention of many as netizens gushed over the item while others inquired about more info
A gorgeous young lady showed off her latest purchase and plugged South Africans on where to get in a TikTok video.
Woman finds Dyson dupe on Takealot
The stunner unveiled her Dyson dupe, which she bought from the online store Takealot. She flexed how well it curled her hair. The young hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @jayderencs, said she got it for R2499.
@jayderencs then went on to showcase the end results, and boy, her hair was giving. The footage went viral on the video platform clocking many views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the clip of the hun's Dyson dupe below:
SA is in awe of the hun's plug
South African online users loved the woman's hook-up, and many flooded the comments section gushing over the Dyson dupe. Some inquired for more information.
Chanel said:
"Omg. How much did it cost?"
Farieda Martin wrote:
"I’m influenced."
Ms Paula Bee was amazed:
"Oh, this is what you were talking about yesterday. Incredible on your hair!"
Tay_tumxo wrote:
"What products do you use on your hair? It’s so healthy and glowy."
Streamline.innovations commented:
"So pretty. I can’t help but be in love with your eyebrows do you perhaps have a tutorial on how to do them?"
K9_chewies_mum gushed:
"Gorgeous hair."
Lameez Stark wrote:
"Need."
Woman plugs SA on how to find Zara, H&M and House of CB dupes on Shein
Briefly News previously reported that one lady in South Africa set Mzansi ablaze with her impressive plug that had peeps going gaga in the comments.
This stunner showed off how to shop like a pro at the leading online store, Shein. @asi.mbonge revealed to her followers that peeps were buying from actual stores that sell replicas of Zara, H&M, House of CB, PrettyLittleThing and more.
Source: Briefly News
