A South African woman showed off her headboard on social media, and people were amazed by her latest purchase.

A lady showed off her stunning headboard from Takealot in a TikTok video. Image: @nalediiim

Source: TikTok

Woman risks buying poorly rated headboard on Takealot, ends up impressed

TikTok user @nalediiim was a happy shopper after she expressed in her video that she took a risk by purchasing the Takealot headboard due to the many bad reviews she came across.

Nonetheless, the hun took on the challenge and bought herself the headboard, which she showed off in a TikTok video. She can be seen unwrapping her headband from the box in the footage. At the end of the clip, she shows off her headboard, which looks stunning, and she is impressed.

Taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"Baddie on a budget."

Watch the video below:

SA is impressed by the woman's headboard

South African netizens were in awe of the lady's purchase from Mzansi's leading online store. Many expressed their thoughts in the comments section, while some were ready to shop for their headbands.

Riri said:

"I bought a double bed for R700… The quality is insane."

User added:

"Even me, I bought mine ka R1100, a queen size. I’m very happy xem the quality."

@MrsK expressed:

"I have learned to take risks when it comes to Takealot regardless of bad reviews, and I never regret always happy."

To which the hun reacted by saying:

"I love risk-takers."

Trippledee

"I bought mine at Takealot. It's beautiful, and it's been a year and still as new; yours is beautiful too."

Mathapelo Chabane gushed:

"I love their headboards' amazing quality."

