South African Woman Shares What To Bring When Fetching Shein Orders From Buffalo Warehouse
- One hun plugged peeps on everything needed when fetching Shein orders from the Buffalo warehouse
- The video sparked a huge conversation on social media and gained massive traction on TikTok
- South Africans reacted to the lady's clip, rushing to the comments section to share their opinions
A young lady showcased how she collected her Shein order from the Buffalo warehouse. She also explained everything required for one smooth collection.
Mzansi woman shares tips for fetching Shein orders
The stunner posted her video on TikTok under the handle @dineolens0, showcasing a long line at the Buffalo warehouse in Kempton Park.
The young lady explained that fetching your orders from the warehouse is only for those whose orders were returned due to the wrong address. @dineolens0 shared the items needed when going to the Buffalo warehouse.
She listed the following: an ID, camping chair and umbrella, snacks, drinks, and a fully charged phone, as the line is super long.
@dineolens0's footage sparked a massive buzz, leaving many with mixed reactions. It went on to become a hit on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to woman's TikTok video
Many people responded to the lady's clip as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts sayings:
Zodwa_Z said:
"SHEIN must give customers options of selecting couriers."
Njenje added:
"I don't stress, l wait for them to deliver."
I am.anohh wrote:
"I am very mindful and very demure. I am not doing that to myself."
Lizamaredi commented
"While you chilling there boom, notification order out for delivery."
Sharon expressed:
"Yoooooh! It's not even December yet. Are we going to get our Christmas clothes kodwa."
Woman shares how to avoid Shein customs fees in SA
Briefly News previously reported that one hun in South Africa had all the Shein lovers going wild in the comments after she showcased how she did not need to pay for customs.
TikTok user @thandomaluleke20 gave her viewers a glimpse into how she ordered without paying customs fees. The young lady said she used a company called Ship4less. The hun went on to say that all one has to do is add everything you would like to order on Shein to your cart.
Source: Briefly News
