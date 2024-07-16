A South African lady took to social media to share items which she would never buy on Shein

In the footage, she unveiled all the things she would not purchase and explained them in detail

Mzansi netizens were appreciative of the hun's feedback, and some expressed their thoughts in the comments

One woman in Johannesburg was candid about her experiences shopping at the leading online store, Shein.

Woman shares purchases she would never on Shein

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @sonjizzie, took the initiative to save many South Africans money. Based on her personal experiences, the hun unveiled the items she would never purchase.

@sonjizzie said anything related to suits, and she went on to say it is usually really "cheap suit material." The woman also added that it is typically "poorly made, short and not made for tall girls."

The hun went on to showcase sweatpants, sweat tops, coats and more. The video caught the attention of many and became a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to woman's Shein video

South Africans flocked to the stunner's comments section to share their experiences, while some simply voiced their opinions.

Mel agreed with the lady:

"Definitely no suit or coat stuff - always cheap."

Sabrina shared:

"Rule 1: look at the reviews with images."

Baradi Thornton was grateful for the hun's info:

"Tired of Shein hauls. This is real. Thanks for letting the girlies know."

llllll3y wrote:

"Yazi, you're absolutely right."

Cherry expressed:

"Somebody tag Shein...this girl is spitting facts."

