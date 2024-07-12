A young woman from Cape Town shared that she had to pay just over R800 in tax for the items she bought on Shein

The woman who spent four digits bought an array of clothing items, makeup, accessories and more

Members of the online community thought that the customs price seemed fair after the woman shared how much she paid for her online purchase

Shein remains a fan favourite among South African shoppers who seem to put the tax price on the back burner.

A Cape Town woman was sad to see how much she had to pay for customs when she ordered from the online store.

Taking to TikTok, Anovuyo Lathoya (who uses the handle @anovuyomshweshwelathoya on the app) shared on her account that she received an email regarding how much she had been taxed for her international purchase. According to her post, the young woman was told to pay R825.87.

The clip cut to a list of the 29 items the woman bought, which cost her R4086. These included clothing, accessories, makeup, lingerie, self-care products, and more.

She said in her caption:

"I'm not okay."

Watch the video below:

Netizens think the price was reasonable

Some social media users could not feel the woman's pain as they thought the amount she was taxed suited the amount she paid for the items she bought.

@ongzam said to Anovuyo:

"This is beyond reasonable for a R4000 order."

@regoletile0 laughed and suggested:

"You should have separated the orders."

@user___0046 shared their experience in the comments:

"My order was R530, and I paid R300 for customs. I was humbled."

Concerned, @newwwwwwww.ww wrote:

"I placed an order today. How do I cancel it?"

@sannie.machete sadly said to the online community:

"Shein will be the death of us."

Woman expresses frustration over Shein's customs fee

