“I Saved a Lot”: Young Woman Spends R3000 on 32 Items in Shein Haul

A woman on TikTok shared that she bought 32 Shein items for herself and her pet and spent R3000

The items included earrings, hair accessories, clothing for herself and her puppy, chew toys and more

Members of the online community marvelled at the items, sharing positivity in the comment section

A woman saved up and spent R3000 on a Shein haul. Images: @rachel_harringtonx

A woman with R3000 to spend shared with online users that she added 32 items to her online cart at the online shopping store Shein.

TikTokker Rachel Harrington took to her account (@rachel_harringtonx) on the app to share some of the items she bought. In her first video, the young woman held a big cardboard box containing clothing and accessories.

Rachel first showed viewers two printed scarf hair ties followed by a multi-coloured fleece scarf and one beige and white. She said of the first scarf:

"I am beyond happy. It was so soft to the touch and didn't scratch or itch my skin like a lot of other scarfs do."

The woman also bought more hair accessories, earrings she felt go with any outfit, a beige winter-friendly matching top and skirt, a sleeveless puffer jacket, a long-sleeved top, and her favourite purchase – a long, hooded puffer jacket.

Rachel's second video, which made up the R3000 she spent, showed what she bought for her furry friend. These items included a few chew toys, a Le Creuset pet bowl, clothing and instruments to help her pick up her pup's poop.

Online users react to Shein clothing haul

The Cape Town-based woman's viral video attracted many social media users to her comment section, where she revealed she paid R970 for customs.

@nastassjastashste loved the earrings and said to Rachel:

"You're onto something there."

@scentsy_fragrances shared their shock at the amount Rachel spent, pointing out that she has money. The big spender replied:

"Girl math. I saved a lot of money."

The price may not have thrilled @mish_gp13, who commented:

"I thought Shein was supposed to be cheap."

Man shares his Shein clothing haul

Source: Briefly News