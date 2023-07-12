Snowfall in South Africa has made people share hilarious videos online, including some dog content

People who are dog owners have taken extra steps to keep their guard dogs warm while out in freezing temperatures

A man was in stitches when he recorded a dog that was trying to intimidate him while dressed up

One dog in Johannesburg went TikTok viral. Online users thought the dog looked hilarious as it barked with a passion.

A TikTok video of a dog in Johannesburg made people laugh as it was dressed up for the cold. Image: @_tshegofatsolucky

Source: TikTok

The video this man recorded while clowning the dog received over 50 000 likes. People commented with jokes about the dog.

Man makes funny TikTok video after snow forces dog owner to bundle up their pet

@_tshegofatsolucky made a hilarious video showing a dog that had a sweater on due to the snowy weather. The post was hilarious, as the dog looked fearsome but adorable in the dog jersey. Watch the funny clip below:

Snow in Johannesburg leaves social media abuzz with funny videos

Briefly News reported that Johannesburg had snowfall in 2023's winter. Many people flooded the socials with their experiences of the uncommon weather in SA's interior.

South Africans discuss dog's cute winter outfit in TikTok video with 400 00 views

Netizens are usually amused by funny videos, especially when animals are involved. People added hilarious commentary to the video. Read what most of them had to say:

said:

"Ke crop top jersey."

Dimpho Pricilla Kekana wrote:

"It's your laugh for me. I won't blame the dog for taking this personal."

_@malebo commented:

"South Africa re tlhoka therapy kaofela rona."

user8376493216500 joked:

"Why do i feel like he is upset because you guys are laughing at his jersey."

queen.x added:

"Now it looks like a real security."

Mzansi lol: Video shows kasi dog mom trying to keep fur baby warm

Briefly News previously reported that clothes are not for every dog. Even though there was snow falling and people were freezing, this dog was not about to put a jacket on.

This crazy weather in Mzansi has people layering up like never before. Many people took the time to remind peeps to think about their animals in the cold too.

