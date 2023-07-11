The rare snowfall in South Africa led to the emergence of funny-looking and unconventional snowmen on social media

One Mzansi peep posted a video montage of the most hilarious snowmen, and it has since gone viral on TikTok

The footage captured the nation's playful spirit as lucky citizens got to enjoy the "once in a decade snowfall"

Hilarious snowmen creations went viral. Image: @enkayprosad

Source: TikTok

Snow fell in some parts of South Africa on Monday, and citizens made the most of the rare occasion and took funny pictures and videos to celebrate the day.

Weird snowmen in Mzansi take social media by storm

People took advantage of the snowy day and tapped into their creativity and humour by constructing peculiar-looking snowmen.

The footage posted by @enkayprosad of the quirky creations has gained significant attention on social media platforms.

The star of the show was the snowman puffing away on a hubbly bubbly which became an instant hit on TikTok. The unlikely combination of a snowman and a smoking pipe had people in stitches.

South Africans' sense of humour shines through snowman designs

Some snowmen in the compilation clip looked like interesting characters, and they ignited interesting chatter in the comments.

The video went viral within hours, with Mzansi residents sharing it widely and tagging their friends to spread the laughter.

Watch the video below:

Weird snowmen amuse Mzansi TikTok users

@M.V.T said:

"The Second picture is giving five most dangerous wanted criminals."

@gugu1301 commented:

"The snow is literally traumatised at this point.I'm leaving Satafrika ngeke."

@beautymello7 wrote:

"Thank God it doesn't snow in December here."

@mapuler posted:

"But God is secretly having fun. He sent the snow knowing very well what was about to go down."

@miss_jay97 added:

"South Africans never disappoint, we were waiting for such days."

@sthembileshezi6 wrote:

"Poor God he thought he is punishing us kanti akazi kuthi ksemzansi."

@mzimba65 stated:

"The snow will never come back in South Africa."

@gottaluv_rangie said:

"That’s why it never snows in South Africa."

