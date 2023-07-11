South Africa's winter in 2023 brought snow even in the lower-lying parts of the country, such as Gauteng

Social media was abuzz as people took photos and videos of snowfall in their areas, and one young lady thought her dad took the crown

A video of a man enjoying the snow was an especially heartwarming as the daughter shared his antics on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A TikTok video shows one dad using his golf clubs to make it look like he was skiing in SA snow. Image: @thato.is.your.daddy

Source: TikTok

A TikTok creator's parent was a viral hit for his reaction to the snow. South Africa's interior parts, including Johannesburg, got some snow on 10 July 2023.

Many people were amused by a video of a young lady's father acting like he was on the slopes. The hilarious "skiing" video got over 25 000 likes.

Happy dad gets 100 000 TikTok views for playing in snow

@thato.is.your.daddy showed that her dad is one jolly guy. A video on TikTok shows used golf clubs to make it look like he was skiing while it snowed in his backyard. Watch the hilarious imitation of skiing below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans amused buy dad's take on skiing

People love to see hilarious parents. These romance videos had people laughing about the effect the snow has had on South Africans.

Madala Tshilidzi said:

"This snow came to the wrong country."

ThebestBesteroutthere wrote:

"Goated dad."

Siphokazi Hlela wrote:

"The vision is there."

graceyyy065 laughed:

"I love seeing parents have fun, I remember that they are also just humans lol."

MERCCIIE commented:

"As a South African please don’t ever tell me you get bored."

South Africans say the country is acting up after video of snow goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans wonder if we're still in Mzansi after a TikTok video showed that it has been snowing in the Eastern Cape.

The snow, which covered the Barkly East's landscape in a blanket of whiteness, had the nation feeling like the country was acting up.

Blankets of snow cover houses, cars and the road, leaving a breathtaking view of the snowfall.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News