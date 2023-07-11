A funny video of a grown man dancing shirtless in the snow has been doing the rounds on social media

Several parts of Mzansi experienced extremely cold weather conditions, and there was even snow in Johannesburg

The video left many South Africans amused as they responded with jokes and sarcasm at the shirtless man's stunt

Most parts of South Africa have been experiencing icy and wet weather conditions this week. There was even snowfall in Johannesburg on Monday which brought much excitement to many peeps, young and old.

A man braved the cold to record himself dancing in the snow. Image: @moimoi393/TikTok

Source: TikTok

While parts of South Africa regularly receive snow over the southern hemisphere winter months of June to August, Johannesburg last had snow in August 2012, The Guardian reports.

At a Johannesburg kindergarten, excited children made snowballs and attempted to catch flakes with their tongues, some having never witnessed snow before, according to eNCA.

One shirtless man braved the cold by going outdoors rocking nothing but his hat, shades, shorts and a pair of shoes.

In a now-viral TikTok video, the man can be seen dancing happily to amapiano in the snow while holding a glass of wine. Bathong, some men don't fear anything, hey!

Netizens respond with jokes and laughter at the shirtless man's stunt

The jokes flew in the TikTok posts' comments section as people poked fun at the man braving the cold the way he did.

Rethabile said:

"Tender ya snow was given to the wrong people ."

JackMakola-Ngwanamma replied:

"Nagana osa dule South Africa."

Tsepo Mabizela replied:

"This is one of the reasons it takes years to snow is South Africa."

Nikita Mahlangu wrote:

"Izinja zamjebhula zazejozi."

mabopmasibiyahlon commented:

"Khuphuka bhuti Ice lapho."

nzaca08 wrote:

"Namanga uyalizwa lekhaza."

Lelooh replied:

"Ngaze ngasaba."

‘Gomora’ star Thembi Seete enjoys the snow in a viral video

In a related article, Briefly News reported that we all need to find our inner Thembi Seete at times like these!

Instead of keeping warm by staying indoors, actress Thembi Seete let loose and decided to play in the snow.

According to The South African, Thembi Seete was on the set of Gomora when she took a bit of a break to dance in the snow.

