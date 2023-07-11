Shirtless Man Dancing in the Snow in Leaves Mzansi in Stitches: "This is Why It Takes Years to Snow is SA"
- A funny video of a grown man dancing shirtless in the snow has been doing the rounds on social media
- Several parts of Mzansi experienced extremely cold weather conditions, and there was even snow in Johannesburg
- The video left many South Africans amused as they responded with jokes and sarcasm at the shirtless man's stunt
Most parts of South Africa have been experiencing icy and wet weather conditions this week. There was even snowfall in Johannesburg on Monday which brought much excitement to many peeps, young and old.
While parts of South Africa regularly receive snow over the southern hemisphere winter months of June to August, Johannesburg last had snow in August 2012, The Guardian reports.
At a Johannesburg kindergarten, excited children made snowballs and attempted to catch flakes with their tongues, some having never witnessed snow before, according to eNCA.
One shirtless man braved the cold by going outdoors rocking nothing but his hat, shades, shorts and a pair of shoes.
In a now-viral TikTok video, the man can be seen dancing happily to amapiano in the snow while holding a glass of wine. Bathong, some men don't fear anything, hey!
Netizens respond with jokes and laughter at the shirtless man's stunt
The jokes flew in the TikTok posts' comments section as people poked fun at the man braving the cold the way he did.
Rethabile said:
"Tender ya snow was given to the wrong people ."
JackMakola-Ngwanamma replied:
"Nagana osa dule South Africa."
Tsepo Mabizela replied:
"This is one of the reasons it takes years to snow is South Africa."
Nikita Mahlangu wrote:
"Izinja zamjebhula zazejozi."
mabopmasibiyahlon commented:
"Khuphuka bhuti Ice lapho."
nzaca08 wrote:
"Namanga uyalizwa lekhaza."
Lelooh replied:
"Ngaze ngasaba."
